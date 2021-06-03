BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,246 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Kroger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.