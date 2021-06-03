Xponance Inc. Has $760,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

