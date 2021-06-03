Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.