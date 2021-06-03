Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,950 shares of company stock worth $13,216,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

