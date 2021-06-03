HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,301 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,888,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.82. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

