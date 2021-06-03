Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Woodward were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.