Reviewing Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Avangrid pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.39% 4.67% 2.03% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 21.16% 20.17% 8.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.32 billion 2.60 $581.00 million $2.02 26.31 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.62 billion 0.93 $757.41 million $13.30 0.46

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avangrid. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avangrid and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 2 0 2.17 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avangrid currently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. Avangrid, Inc. owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.5 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

