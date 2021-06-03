BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $258,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $39.76 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

