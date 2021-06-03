45,275 Shares in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADEX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

ADEX opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.