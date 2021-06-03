Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $253.56 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,584.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

