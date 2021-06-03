Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

