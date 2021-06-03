Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 29th total of 402,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $356.88 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.
In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
