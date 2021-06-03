Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 29th total of 402,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $356.88 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

