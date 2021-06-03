GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.18

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 5532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

