Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of KRO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

