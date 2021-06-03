Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
MIE opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.92.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
