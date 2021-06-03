Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $49.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.66 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

