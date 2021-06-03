Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$10,257.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,011,621.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TSE TCN opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.03.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

