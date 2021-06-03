Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

