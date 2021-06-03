The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.