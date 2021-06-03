PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE PTY opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.17.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
