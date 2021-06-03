John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3519 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

JHI opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

