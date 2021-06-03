PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.18.
