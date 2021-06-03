Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares $2.77 Semi-Annual Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.7734 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.