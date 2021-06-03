discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 779 ($10.18) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.10 ($10.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 748.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £696.86 million and a P/E ratio of 57.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

