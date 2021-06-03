Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.68 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

