Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $367.21 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

