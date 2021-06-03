Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $461.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

