iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,320,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.37 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

