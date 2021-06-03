EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,481 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

