Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $42.71

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

HMCBF opened at $28.70 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

