Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head to Head Comparison

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.31% 5.32% 3.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edenred and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 3 5 0 2.63 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edenred and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 8.04 $271.87 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 2.08 $113.38 million N/A N/A

Edenred has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Summary

Edenred beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket KadÃ©os; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

