EAM Investors LLC Buys 508 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $348.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

