Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVASF. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Avast has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

