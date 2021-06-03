Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVASF. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Avast has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

