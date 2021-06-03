Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.37.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.