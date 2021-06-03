Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

