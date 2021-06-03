Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.94. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

