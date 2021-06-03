Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 42,788 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $508,321.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

