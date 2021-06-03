LINKA One Day Volume Reaches $108,007.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $108,007.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.01027025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.72 or 0.09364804 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

