Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

