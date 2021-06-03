CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.22.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

