Raymond James Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

