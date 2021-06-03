Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 5%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.84. 1,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -20.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,169 shares of company stock worth $4,926,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

