Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Up 9.6%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 229,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,592,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

