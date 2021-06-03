Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLDR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.