Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEZNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

