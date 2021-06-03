nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $61.54 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

