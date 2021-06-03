Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.48 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion and $3.48 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00277681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00039885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031676 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

