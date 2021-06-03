Blank Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00284426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00193504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $462.12 or 0.01188498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.27 or 1.00040358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

