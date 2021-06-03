Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expands By 23.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.79.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.