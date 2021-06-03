Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

