Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.
In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
