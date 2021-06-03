Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

