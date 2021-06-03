Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:ETX opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
